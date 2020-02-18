Waldron Private Wealth LLC Has $15.05 Million Holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB)

Waldron Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB) by 5.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 271,249 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,569 shares during the period. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF accounts for 1.3% of Waldron Private Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Waldron Private Wealth LLC owned about 0.33% of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF worth $15,054,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 43,054 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,259,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF by 17.2% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 24,234 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,271,000 after acquiring an additional 3,550 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $378,000. Patten Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF by 2.3% in the third quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 34,113 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,789,000 after acquiring an additional 778 shares during the period. Finally, Investors Research Corp boosted its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF by 274.9% in the third quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 2,699 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 1,979 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:CWB traded up $0.17 on Tuesday, reaching $59.86. 6,438 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,218,355. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF has a 1-year low of $50.21 and a 1-year high of $59.80. The company’s 50 day moving average is $57.57 and its 200-day moving average is $54.42.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th were given a $0.0864 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%.

About SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF

SPDR Barclays Convertible Securities ETF, formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Convertible Securities ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index that tracks United States convertible securities. In seeking to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

