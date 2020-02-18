Waldron Private Wealth LLC Grows Stock Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Waldron Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,773 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $930,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 334.4% during the 4th quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 265 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 238.3% during the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 362 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional boosted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 51.0% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 364 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. 75.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on LOW shares. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $123.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.08.

Shares of LOW traded down $2.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $123.21. The company had a trading volume of 2,011,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,083,581. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $91.60 and a 1-year high of $125.56. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $120.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $113.59. The stock has a market cap of $96.13 billion, a PE ratio of 32.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.37.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $17.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.69 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 4.11% and a return on equity of 146.62%. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.04 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

