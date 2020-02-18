Waldron Private Wealth LLC Grows Stock Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Waldron Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,943 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $4,183,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IVV. Mitchell Capital Management Co. lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 15,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,679 shares during the last quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 44.6% in the 4th quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 1,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. TI Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. HCR Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $160,000. Finally, Tatro Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $369,000.

Shares of IVV stock traded down $1.11 on Tuesday, reaching $337.96. 234,428 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,743,120. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $329.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $310.33. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $274.10 and a twelve month high of $339.68.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

