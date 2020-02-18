Waldron Private Wealth LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Waldron Private Wealth LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 11.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,231 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 562 shares during the quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $764,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Fulcrum Capital LLC purchased a new position in Union Pacific in the third quarter valued at about $553,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 177.9% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 189 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on UNP. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Friday, January 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $206.00 price target on the stock. Argus increased their price objective on Union Pacific from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Union Pacific from $215.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on Union Pacific from $193.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Union Pacific from $136.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $192.30.

Shares of NYSE:UNP traded down $1.77 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $182.23. 115,112 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,601,954. The company has a market cap of $127.01 billion, a PE ratio of 21.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $182.20 and a 200 day moving average of $172.42. Union Pacific Co. has a 52-week low of $149.09 and a 52-week high of $188.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by ($0.01). Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.27% and a return on equity of 32.86%. The company had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.12 earnings per share. Union Pacific’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 9.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.30%.

In other Union Pacific news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 5,342 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.62, for a total value of $916,794.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,815,664.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total transaction of $183,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 62,331 shares in the company, valued at $11,406,573. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 9.96% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

