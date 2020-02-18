Wagerr Price Tops $0.0382 (WGR)

Wagerr (CURRENCY:WGR) traded 7.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 18th. Wagerr has a total market capitalization of $7.11 million and $16,956.00 worth of Wagerr was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wagerr token can now be bought for approximately $0.0382 or 0.00000380 BTC on popular exchanges including Livecoin, Crex24, YoBit and Waves Decentralized Exchange. During the last week, Wagerr has traded down 3.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

WINk (WIN) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0293 or 0.00000292 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00006904 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded up 40.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001189 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000125 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0148 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Wagerr Token Profile

WGR is a token. Wagerr’s total supply is 207,614,825 tokens and its circulating supply is 186,235,211 tokens. The Reddit community for Wagerr is /r/Wagerr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Wagerr is www.wagerr.com . Wagerr’s official Twitter account is @wagerrx and its Facebook page is accessible here

Wagerr Token Trading

Wagerr can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Waves Decentralized Exchange, YoBit, Livecoin and Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wagerr directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wagerr should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wagerr using one of the exchanges listed above.

