Wade G W & Inc. Takes $575,000 Position in TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX)

Wade G W & Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 9,418 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $575,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of TJX Companies by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 91,057,292 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $4,815,108,000 after purchasing an additional 5,274,627 shares during the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI increased its position in shares of TJX Companies by 29.3% in the 3rd quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 46,471 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $2,590,000 after purchasing an additional 10,523 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of TJX Companies by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 11,123 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $620,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $926,000. Finally, Robecosam AG increased its position in shares of TJX Companies by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 45,380 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $2,488,000 after purchasing an additional 2,466 shares during the last quarter. 88.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

TJX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of TJX Companies to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Gordon Haskett initiated coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $66.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.67.

Shares of TJX Companies stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $63.39. The company had a trading volume of 2,293,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,217,643. The company’s 50-day moving average is $61.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.27. TJX Companies Inc has a twelve month low of $49.05 and a twelve month high of $63.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $76.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.67.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.02. TJX Companies had a net margin of 7.70% and a return on equity of 57.63%. The business had revenue of $10.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that TJX Companies Inc will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 13th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 12th. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is 43.60%.

In other news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 127,296 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.38, for a total value of $7,686,132.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 575,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,776,827.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 74,262 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.55, for a total transaction of $4,496,564.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 330,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,022,613.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

About TJX Companies

The TJX Companies, Inc operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; footwear; and other merchandise.

Recommended Story: What is the S&P/TSX Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TJX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX).

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.