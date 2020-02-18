Wade G W & Inc. Sells 283 Shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR)

Wade G W & Inc. decreased its position in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) by 12.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,028 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 283 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH were worth $243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DLR. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Private Ocean LLC increased its holdings in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 1,160.0% in the third quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 252 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 78.7% in the third quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 336 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000.

In other news, SVP Joshua A. Mills sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.96, for a total value of $181,440.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,666 shares in the company, valued at $685,359.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Andrew Power sold 16,087 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.05, for a total value of $1,931,244.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 16,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,931,244.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,887 shares of company stock worth $2,150,184 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 price objective on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in a research report on Monday. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from $140.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $132.00 to $141.00 in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, William Blair raised shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.71.

Shares of NYSE:DLR traded up $1.44 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $132.94. 119,389 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,604,782. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.33. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH has a 1-year low of $110.84 and a 1-year high of $136.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $123.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $123.27. The firm has a market cap of $27.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.39.

DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $1.12. The business had revenue of $787.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $793.98 million. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH had a net margin of 18.07% and a return on equity of 5.79%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH will post 6.58 EPS for the current year.

Digital Realty supports the data center, colocation and interconnection strategies of more than 2,300 firms across its secure, network-rich portfolio of data centers located throughout North America, Europe, Asia and Australia. Digital Realty's clients include domestic and international companies of all sizes, ranging from cloud and information technology services, communications and social networking to financial services, manufacturing, energy, healthcare, and consumer products.

