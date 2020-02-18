Wade G W & Inc. Raises Stock Position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Wade G W & Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) by 36.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 58,452 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,487 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $848,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IAU. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 3,701.3% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,041,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $44,094,000 after purchasing an additional 2,961,000 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 844.7% during the fourth quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 1,748,822 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,358,000 after purchasing an additional 1,563,706 shares during the period. Tiedemann Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 15,407.9% during the third quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 1,550,788 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $21,867,000 after purchasing an additional 1,540,788 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 610.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,752,477 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $21,695,000 after acquiring an additional 1,505,643 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $17,551,000.

Shares of iShares Gold Trust stock traded up $0.18 on Tuesday, reaching $15.31. The company had a trading volume of 892,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,072,703. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.42. iShares Gold Trust has a 52-week low of $12.12 and a 52-week high of $15.19.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

