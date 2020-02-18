Wade G W & Inc. Raises Position in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Wade G W & Inc. boosted its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,236 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,143,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Belmont Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. raised its holdings in Home Depot by 106.2% in the 3rd quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 134 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Home Depot by 2,042.9% in the 4th quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 150 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Home Depot by 85.9% in the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advantage Inc. purchased a new position in Home Depot in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HD traded down $1.55 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $243.48. 1,918,942 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,539,289. The company has a market capitalization of $267.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.20, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.00. Home Depot Inc has a 1 year low of $179.52 and a 1 year high of $245.20. The company’s 50-day moving average is $230.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $225.70.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.53. The company had revenue of $27.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.51 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.01% and a negative return on equity of 721.00%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.51 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Home Depot Inc will post 10.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Home Depot from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $232.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $246.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Home Depot from $246.00 to $232.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Edward Jones downgraded shares of Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Loop Capital reaffirmed a “positive” rating and issued a $215.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $238.85.

In related news, CEO Craig A. Menear sold 113,468 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.24, for a total transaction of $23,968,980.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 277,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,641,068.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 12,974 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.70, for a total transaction of $2,772,543.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,335 shares in the company, valued at $5,627,789.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 126,552 shares of company stock worth $26,765,281 over the last quarter. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

