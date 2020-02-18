Wade G W & Inc. Purchases New Position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Wade G W & Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 3,947 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $450,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Betterment LLC boosted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 6,663,243 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $759,010,000 after purchasing an additional 803,572 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,539,642 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $631,022,000 after purchasing an additional 430,765 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 4,762,443 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $542,490,000 after purchasing an additional 322,840 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 3,946,362 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $449,531,000 after purchasing an additional 246,083 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 9.9% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,203,411 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $251,409,000 after purchasing an additional 198,328 shares during the period.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $115.76. 2,729 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,135,674. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $115.12 and a 200 day moving average of $114.39. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $109.53 and a 12 month high of $115.93.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th were given a dividend of $0.2151 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $2.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

