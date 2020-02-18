Wade G W & Inc. Grows Stock Position in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D)

Wade G W & Inc. raised its position in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) by 29.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,762 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 845 shares during the quarter. Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 1.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 56,278,211 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,351,431,000 after purchasing an additional 892,554 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 4.9% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 212,816 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $17,245,000 after buying an additional 10,004 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 5.6% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 173,991 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,100,000 after buying an additional 9,260 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in Dominion Energy by 18.7% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 16,322 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,323,000 after purchasing an additional 2,571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Inc. raised its holdings in Dominion Energy by 48.3% during the third quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 50,741 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,112,000 after purchasing an additional 16,537 shares in the last quarter. 66.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

D has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $79.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $79.00 price target on shares of Dominion Energy in a research report on Sunday, January 19th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a research report on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock. Cfra increased their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “average” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.69.

Dominion Energy stock traded up $1.35 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $88.81. 185,843 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,725,781. Dominion Energy Inc has a 1 year low of $72.61 and a 1 year high of $87.61. The firm has a market cap of $71.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.86, a P/E/G ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $83.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.00.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The utilities provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.48 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 12.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Dominion Energy Inc will post 4.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.23%. This is an increase from Dominion Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is presently 86.56%.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Power Delivery segment engages in the regulated electric transmission and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Power Generation segment is involved in the electricity generation activities.

Featured Story: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding D? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D).

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.