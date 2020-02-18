Wade G W & Inc. Buys 36 Shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Wade G W & Inc. raised its stake in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,036 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the quarter. Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,727,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 145 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. GenTrust LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 204 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Round Table Services LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Round Table Services LLC now owns 799 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma now owns 2,621 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,511,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Financial Planning LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital Financial Planning LLC now owns 319 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. 33.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on GOOGL shares. Nomura raised their price objective on Alphabet from $1,560.00 to $1,680.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Friday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,600.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,550.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Argus restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,620.00 price objective (up previously from $1,450.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upgraded Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,521.84.

GOOGL stock traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $1,519.03. 808,728 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,777,838. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,043.24 billion, a PE ratio of 30.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.02. Alphabet Inc has a 52 week low of $1,027.03 and a 52 week high of $1,529.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 3.35. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1,444.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,301.44.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.76 by $2.59. The business had revenue of $37.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.44 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 21.22%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $12.77 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc will post 54.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

