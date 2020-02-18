WABnetwork Market Capitalization Tops $72,356.00 (WAB)

WABnetwork (CURRENCY:WAB) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 18th. Over the last seven days, WABnetwork has traded 30.9% lower against the dollar. WABnetwork has a market cap of $72,356.00 and $8,957.00 worth of WABnetwork was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WABnetwork token can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges including IDEX, BitForex, Mercatox and Hotbit.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About WABnetwork

WABnetwork was first traded on June 17th, 2018. WABnetwork’s total supply is 17,869,541,765 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,094,641,755 tokens. WABnetwork’s official Twitter account is @WABnetwork . The official website for WABnetwork is wab.network . WABnetwork’s official message board is medium.com/@WABnetwork

WABnetwork Token Trading

WABnetwork can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, BitForex, Hotbit, IDEX and IDAX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WABnetwork directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WABnetwork should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WABnetwork using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

