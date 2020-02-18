W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $83.00 price objective on the insurance provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “W.R. Berkley Corporation’s earnings of 72 cents per share came in line with the Zacks Consensus Estimate and grew 18% year over year on higher premiums written. Shares of the company have outperformed the industry in a year's time. The company has been investing in numerous startups since 2006 and establishing new units in growing international markets. It witnessed steady net premium growth on the back of rate improvement. Robust capital position enables the company to deploy capital effectively through share repurchase, special dividends and dividend hikes. However, exposure to a highly competitive reinsurance market is a concern. Rising debt has been inducing higher interest expenses. Exposure to catastrophe loss inducing volatility in underwriting profitability raises the financial risk of the company.”

Get W. R. Berkley alerts:

WRB has been the subject of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of W. R. Berkley from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of W. R. Berkley from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Buckingham Research raised shares of W. R. Berkley from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on shares of W. R. Berkley from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of W. R. Berkley from $68.26 to $70.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $69.29.

NYSE:WRB opened at $79.40 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.58 billion, a PE ratio of 22.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36. W. R. Berkley has a fifty-two week low of $53.97 and a fifty-two week high of $79.44.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The insurance provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 10.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.03 EPS. Research analysts predict that W. R. Berkley will post 3 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of W. R. Berkley in the 4th quarter worth $521,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 190.3% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 47,403 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,276,000 after purchasing an additional 31,075 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 976,916 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $67,505,000 after purchasing an additional 155,655 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,931 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $963,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of W. R. Berkley in the 4th quarter worth $2,309,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.37% of the company’s stock.

About W. R. Berkley

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and professional liability lines.

Further Reading: How is a buy-side analyst different from a sell-side analyst?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on W. R. Berkley (WRB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for W. R. Berkley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W. R. Berkley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.