Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Updates FY 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) issued an update on its FY 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 5.20-5.80 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.72. Vulcan Materials also updated its FY20 guidance to $5.20 to $5.80 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:VMC traded down $7.30 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $139.67. The stock had a trading volume of 52,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 802,528. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $142.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $143.20. The company has a market capitalization of $19.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.93. Vulcan Materials has a fifty-two week low of $109.19 and a fifty-two week high of $152.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The construction company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.09). Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 11.55% and a net margin of 12.43%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Vulcan Materials will post 4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 26th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 25th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. This is an increase from Vulcan Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.62%.

VMC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Vulcan Materials in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. They issued a hold rating and a $156.00 target price on the stock. Vertical Research began coverage on shares of Vulcan Materials in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. They issued a hold rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Vulcan Materials from a conviction-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of Vulcan Materials in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. They issued a buy rating and a $116.00 price target on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Vulcan Materials from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $154.00.

Vulcan Materials Company Profile

Vulcan Materials Company produces and supplies construction aggregates, asphalt mix, and ready-mixed concrete primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stone, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services for use in the construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

