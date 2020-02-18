Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Trading Down 6.7% After Earnings Miss

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) was down 6.7% on Tuesday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as low as $136.30 and last traded at $137.17, approximately 2,306,412 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 156% from the average daily volume of 902,561 shares. The stock had previously closed at $146.97.

The construction company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.09). Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 12.43% and a return on equity of 11.55%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.99 earnings per share. Vulcan Materials’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 26th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 25th. This is a boost from Vulcan Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.62%.

VMC has been the subject of several research reports. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Vulcan Materials from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Vulcan Materials in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $173.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine downgraded Vulcan Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on Vulcan Materials in a report on Friday, January 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $116.00 price target for the company. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on Vulcan Materials in a report on Thursday, December 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $156.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $154.00.

In other Vulcan Materials news, insider Fehlberg Barry 1,000,000 shares of Vulcan Materials stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eventide Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 4.0% during the third quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 317,300 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $47,988,000 after buying an additional 12,300 shares in the last quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vulcan Materials in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,066,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in Vulcan Materials by 46.4% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 303 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Andra AP fonden raised its stake in Vulcan Materials by 62.3% in the third quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 18,500 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,798,000 after purchasing an additional 7,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its stake in Vulcan Materials by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 208,432 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,012,000 after purchasing an additional 4,048 shares in the last quarter. 91.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The firm has a market cap of $19.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $142.96 and a 200 day moving average of $143.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Vulcan Materials Company Profile (NYSE:VMC)

Vulcan Materials Company produces and supplies construction aggregates, asphalt mix, and ready-mixed concrete primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stone, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services for use in the construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

