Vitae Price Reaches $1.85 on Major Exchanges (VITAE)

Vitae (CURRENCY:VITAE) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 17th. Vitae has a total market cap of $35.96 million and $341,058.00 worth of Vitae was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Vitae has traded up 58.1% against the dollar. One Vitae coin can currently be bought for $1.85 or 0.00019145 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

PIVX (PIVX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00003899 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00004794 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0246 or 0.00000255 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded 18.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Shekel (JEW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Dystem (DTEM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Vitae

Vitae (VITAE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 9th, 2018. Vitae’s total supply is 19,731,056 coins and its circulating supply is 19,471,178 coins. The Reddit community for Vitae is /r/VitaeTeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Vitae’s official Twitter account is @OfficialVitae and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Vitae is www.vitaetoken.io

Vitae Coin Trading

Vitae can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vitae directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vitae should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Vitae using one of the exchanges listed above.

