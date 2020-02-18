VisionX Price Reaches $0.0001 (VNX)

VisionX (CURRENCY:VNX) traded 5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 17th. One VisionX token can now be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including LBank, CryptoBridge and Kucoin. In the last week, VisionX has traded 19.1% lower against the US dollar. VisionX has a total market cap of $218,779.00 and approximately $4,242.00 worth of VisionX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002956 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $309.11 or 0.03191045 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010309 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.32 or 0.00240729 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.21 or 0.00043465 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000226 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0720 or 0.00000743 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.18 or 0.00156655 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002787 BTC.

VisionX Profile

VisionX’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,900,000,000 tokens. VisionX’s official Twitter account is @visionxglobal . The Reddit community for VisionX is /r/visionx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for VisionX is www.visionx.org

Buying and Selling VisionX

VisionX can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LBank, Kucoin and CryptoBridge. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VisionX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VisionX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VisionX using one of the exchanges listed above.

