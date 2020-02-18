Virtu Financial LLC Sells 6,771 Shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR)

Virtu Financial LLC lessened its stake in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR) by 77.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,966 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,771 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of XAR. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 63.0% in the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 326 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF stock traded down $0.53 on Tuesday, hitting $118.01. 1,653 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 232,988. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $115.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.42. SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF has a one year low of $89.45 and a one year high of $119.48.

