Virtu Financial LLC Reduces Holdings in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN)

Virtu Financial LLC decreased its holdings in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) by 86.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,484 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 9,506 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in Wynn Resorts were worth $206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in Wynn Resorts during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Wynn Resorts during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. purchased a new position in Wynn Resorts during the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 153.5% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 431 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 9.2% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,215 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. 72.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Matt Maddox sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.18, for a total value of $3,004,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 368,651 shares in the company, valued at $44,304,477.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on WYNN. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Wynn Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Wolfe Research raised shares of Wynn Resorts from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $176.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 10th. Bank of America raised shares of Wynn Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. ValuEngine raised shares of Wynn Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Union Gaming Research downgraded shares of Wynn Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $150.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $144.25.

Shares of WYNN stock traded down $1.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $130.99. The company had a trading volume of 59,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,318,974. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a 52-week low of $102.03 and a 52-week high of $153.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $137.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $122.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.75, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $14.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 114.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 2.13.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The casino operator reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($1.53). Wynn Resorts had a return on equity of 15.43% and a net margin of 1.86%. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. Wynn Resorts’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 26th will be given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 25th. Wynn Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 153.26%.

Wynn Resorts

Wynn Resorts, Limited owns and operates destination casino resorts. As of February 20, 2019, the company's Wynn Palace segment had approximately 424,000 square feet of casino space, which offered 320 table games and 1,041 slot machines, private gaming salons, and sky casinos; a luxury hotel towers with 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas; 13 food and beverage outlets; 106,000 square feet of retail space; 37,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; recreation and leisure facilities comprising a gondola ride, health club, spa, salon, and pool; and public attractions, such as performance lake and floral art displays.

