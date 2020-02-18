Virtu Financial LLC Purchases New Position in People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT)

Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 11,521 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $195,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in People’s United Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in People’s United Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in People’s United Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in People’s United Financial by 706.8% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,324 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 2,912 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in People’s United Financial by 1,021.5% in the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 5,465 shares during the last quarter. 78.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP Lee C. Powlus sold 8,821 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.35, for a total transaction of $144,223.35. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 125,220 shares in the company, valued at $2,047,347. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ PBCT traded down $0.22 on Tuesday, reaching $16.03. The stock had a trading volume of 78,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,413,360. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.98. People’s United Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.81 and a 12-month high of $18.03. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.95. The stock has a market cap of $6.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 1.26.

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The bank reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.04. People’s United Financial had a return on equity of 8.16% and a net margin of 22.51%. The business had revenue of $506.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $487.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that People’s United Financial, Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, February 1st were paid a dividend of $0.177 per share. This represents a $0.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 31st. People’s United Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.08%.

PBCT has been the subject of a number of research reports. BidaskClub cut People’s United Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. DA Davidson cut People’s United Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.50 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Raymond James initiated coverage on People’s United Financial in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Stephens reduced their price objective on People’s United Financial from $16.00 to $15.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded People’s United Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.60.

People’s United Financial Profile

People's United Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for People's United Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Retail Banking.

