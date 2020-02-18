Virtu Financial LLC Makes New Investment in ViaSat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT)

Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of ViaSat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,776 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of ViaSat by 73.2% during the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 639 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of ViaSat by 3,888.9% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 718 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of ViaSat in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $103,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of ViaSat by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of ViaSat by 32.6% in the 3rd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,050 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. 85.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on ViaSat from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 7th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of ViaSat in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded ViaSat from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $84.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered ViaSat from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday. Finally, BidaskClub lowered ViaSat from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. ViaSat currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.67.

Shares of VSAT stock traded down $2.00 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $59.00. The company had a trading volume of 310,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 370,628. ViaSat, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.85 and a 12 month high of $97.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.21 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $68.73 and its 200 day moving average is $72.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.39.

ViaSat (NASDAQ:VSAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $588.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $582.39 million. ViaSat had a return on equity of 0.04% and a net margin of 0.03%. The company’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ViaSat, Inc. will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Keven K. Lippert sold 3,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.96, for a total value of $284,544.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,251.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Melinda Michele Kimbro sold 8,901 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total value of $640,872.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,162 shares in the company, valued at $1,019,664. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,551 shares of company stock worth $1,053,499 over the last three months. 7.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Viasat, Inc provides broadband and communications products and services worldwide. The company's Satellite Services segment offers satellite-based fixed broadband services, including broadband Internet access and voice over Internet protocol services to consumers and businesses; in-flight Internet and aviation software services to commercial airlines; and mobile broadband services comprising network management and high-speed Internet connectivity services for customers using airborne, maritime, and ground mobile satellite systems.

