Virtu Financial LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Union Bankshares Corporation (NYSE:AUB)

Virtu Financial LLC trimmed its position in shares of Union Bankshares Corporation (NYSE:AUB) by 44.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,603 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,539 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in Union Bankshares were worth $210,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Union Bankshares by 114.3% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Union Bankshares by 460.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 2,762 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Union Bankshares during the 3rd quarter valued at about $210,000. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in Union Bankshares during the 4th quarter valued at about $270,000. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new position in Union Bankshares during the 3rd quarter valued at about $279,000.

Get Union Bankshares alerts:

Shares of AUB traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $34.86. The company had a trading volume of 1,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 264,326. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.97. Union Bankshares Corporation has a 1 year low of $30.59 and a 1 year high of $40.20.

Union Bankshares (NYSE:AUB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $164.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.70 million.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 6th.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AUB. Barclays raised their target price on Union Bankshares from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Union Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Stephens began coverage on Union Bankshares in a report on Monday, January 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Union Bankshares from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.67.

Union Bankshares Profile

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation operates as the holding company for Atlantic Union Bank that provides banking and related financial services to consumers and businesses. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, NOW, time deposit, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and other depository services.

Further Reading: Asset Allocation, Balancing Your Investments

Receive News & Ratings for Union Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.