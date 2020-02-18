Virtu Financial LLC Invests $218,000 in Umpqua Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:UMPQ)

Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Umpqua Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:UMPQ) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 12,328 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of UMPQ. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Umpqua by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,914 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its holdings in Umpqua by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 150,630 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,666,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in Umpqua by 5.6% in the third quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 14,981 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 798 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in Umpqua by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 64,800 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Umpqua by 0.3% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 351,081 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,779,000 after purchasing an additional 947 shares during the last quarter. 84.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on UMPQ shares. BidaskClub downgraded Umpqua from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Stephens raised Umpqua from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $16.00 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Umpqua from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.25.

NASDAQ UMPQ traded down $0.20 on Tuesday, hitting $17.62. 255,693 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,446,409. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.79 and a 200 day moving average of $16.74. Umpqua Holdings Corp has a twelve month low of $15.06 and a twelve month high of $18.94. The company has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $310.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $303.79 million. Umpqua had a return on equity of 8.41% and a net margin of 24.07%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Umpqua Holdings Corp will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Umpqua news, CFO Ron L. Farnsworth sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.93, for a total transaction of $177,765.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 198,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,356,338.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Umpqua Company Profile

Umpqua Holdings Corporation operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and retail brokerage services. It operates through four segments: Wholesale Bank, Wealth Management, Retail Bank, and Home Lending. The company offers deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing checking and savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

