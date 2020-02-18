Virtu Financial LLC Grows Stock Position in Direxion Daily Russia Bear 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:RUSS)

Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily Russia Bear 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:RUSS) by 108.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,558 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 15,364 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.85% of Direxion Daily Russia Bear 3x Shares worth $200,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Shares of Direxion Daily Russia Bear 3x Shares stock traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $6.89. The stock had a trading volume of 1,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 289,475. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.89. Direxion Daily Russia Bear 3x Shares has a 1 year low of $5.57 and a 1 year high of $16.55.

