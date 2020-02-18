Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) Raised to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Viper Energy Partners in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued an overweight rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a buy rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Viper Energy Partners in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. TheStreet cut shares of Viper Energy Partners from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Barclays restated a buy rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of Viper Energy Partners in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $44.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $37.13.

Get Viper Energy Partners alerts:

Shares of VNOM opened at $23.57 on Friday. Viper Energy Partners has a twelve month low of $21.04 and a twelve month high of $36.73. The company has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.10 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 14.44, a quick ratio of 14.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.08.

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.06). Viper Energy Partners had a net margin of 15.52% and a return on equity of 0.73%. The firm had revenue of $92.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.23 million. Analysts predict that Viper Energy Partners will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 20th. Viper Energy Partners’s payout ratio is 1,415.38%.

In other Viper Energy Partners news, President Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.85, for a total transaction of $62,125.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 39,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $984,656.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Viper Energy Partners during the 4th quarter worth about $312,000. Voss Capital LLC bought a new position in Viper Energy Partners during the 4th quarter worth about $247,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Viper Energy Partners during the 4th quarter worth about $1,082,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Viper Energy Partners by 101.0% during the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,521 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $457,000 after acquiring an additional 9,306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Viper Energy Partners by 161.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 27,441 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $677,000 after acquiring an additional 16,951 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.05% of the company’s stock.

About Viper Energy Partners

Viper Energy Partners LP owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. As of December 31, 2018, it had mineral interests in 14,841 net royalty acres in the Permian Basin and Eagle Ford Shale with estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves of 63,136 thousand barrels of crude oil equivalent.

Read More: What is a stock split?



Receive News & Ratings for Viper Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viper Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.