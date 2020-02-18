Vintana (LON:VITA) Trading Up 13.6%

Vintana Plc (LON:VITA)’s stock price was up 13.6% on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1.40 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.25 ($0.02), approximately 106,005 shares traded hands during trading. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.10 ($0.01).

The stock has a market capitalization of $969,000.00 and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.78. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1.10.

Vintana Company Profile (LON:VITA)

Vintana Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of participatory television formats across multiple digital platforms in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company offers interactive and transactional television programming services to broadcasters, content developers, and mobile network operators.

