Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 31,876 Shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) by 8.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 344,422 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 31,876 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.16% of Incyte worth $25,167,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in INCY. Savior LLC bought a new stake in Incyte during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in Incyte during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in Incyte by 617.7% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 445 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Incyte by 134.0% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 468 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new stake in Incyte during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

In other Incyte news, insider Paul Trower sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.76, for a total transaction of $1,406,400.00. Also, EVP Yao Wenqing sold 16,835 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $1,599,325.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 98,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,354,935. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 42,142 shares of company stock valued at $3,931,005. 17.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ INCY traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $78.27. The company had a trading volume of 15,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,244,999. The business’s 50-day moving average is $77.96 and its 200-day moving average is $82.08. The company has a current ratio of 4.83, a quick ratio of 4.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $17.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.06. Incyte Co. has a 52 week low of $71.84 and a 52 week high of $96.79.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $579.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $558.13 million. Incyte had a net margin of 20.70% and a return on equity of 20.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Incyte Co. will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Incyte from $122.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Incyte from $100.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target on shares of Incyte in a report on Sunday. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Incyte in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $82.00 target price on shares of Incyte in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Incyte currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.95.

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of various therapeutics in the United States. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera cancers; and Iclusig, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

