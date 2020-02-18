Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 18,752 Shares of Reinsurance Group of America Inc (NYSE:RGA)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America Inc (NYSE:RGA) by 10.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 167,204 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 18,752 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.27% of Reinsurance Group of America worth $24,086,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 773 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 3,861 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $617,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 42,826 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,983,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,377 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Investment Consultants LLC raised its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 1,479 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Patricia Lynn Guinn bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $144.29 per share, with a total value of $288,580.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $569,801.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Reinsurance Group of America stock traded down $3.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $151.08. The stock had a trading volume of 2,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 507,223. The company has a 50-day moving average of $155.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $157.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $9.66 billion, a PE ratio of 11.19 and a beta of 0.64. Reinsurance Group of America Inc has a fifty-two week low of $139.83 and a fifty-two week high of $169.26.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The insurance provider reported $3.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.71 by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.60 billion. Reinsurance Group of America had a net margin of 6.08% and a return on equity of 7.85%. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.46 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Reinsurance Group of America Inc will post 14.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 6th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 5th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. Reinsurance Group of America’s payout ratio is presently 20.97%.

Several equities analysts have commented on RGA shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Reinsurance Group of America from $147.00 to $145.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of Reinsurance Group of America in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Evercore ISI cut Reinsurance Group of America from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Citigroup cut their price target on Reinsurance Group of America from $181.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine cut Reinsurance Group of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Reinsurance Group of America currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $161.80.

Reinsurance Group of America Company Profile

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. It offers individual and group life and health insurance products, including term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products, as well as asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products.

