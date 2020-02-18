Victory Capital Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Toro Co (NYSE:TTC)

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Toro Co (NYSE:TTC) by 6.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 252,281 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,400 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.24% of Toro worth $20,188,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTC. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Toro by 1.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,905,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,687,000 after buying an additional 146,677 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its position in Toro by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 4,965,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,989,000 after purchasing an additional 524,021 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Toro by 105.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 724,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,875,000 after purchasing an additional 371,518 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Toro by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 601,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,115,000 after acquiring an additional 70,922 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chilton Investment Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Toro by 57.8% in the 3rd quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC now owns 539,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,526,000 after acquiring an additional 197,455 shares in the last quarter. 82.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TTC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Toro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Toro from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Toro currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.00.

Shares of TTC stock traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $82.87. 2,254 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 293,395. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.70. Toro Co has a 1-year low of $62.22 and a 1-year high of $84.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $8.93 billion, a PE ratio of 32.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.79.

Toro (NYSE:TTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 18th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. Toro had a return on equity of 40.31% and a net margin of 8.73%. The company had revenue of $734.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $745.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. Toro’s revenue was up 36.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Toro Co will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Toro Company designs, manufactures, and markets professional and residential equipment worldwide. The company's Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, rental and specialty construction equipment, and other maintenance equipment; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

