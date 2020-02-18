Victory Capital Management Inc. Makes New $20.82 Million Investment in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 680,510 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $20,817,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sanders Capital LLC raised its stake in Suncor Energy by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 31,000,294 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,065,765,000 after purchasing an additional 4,891,210 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Suncor Energy by 69.6% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 27,155,100 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $857,559,000 after acquiring an additional 11,142,227 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Suncor Energy by 5.7% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 15,994,341 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $504,578,000 after acquiring an additional 859,989 shares in the last quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. raised its stake in Suncor Energy by 205.5% during the third quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 13,042,524 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $411,456,000 after acquiring an additional 8,773,910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Suncor Energy by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 6,200,771 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $203,349,000 after acquiring an additional 176,878 shares in the last quarter. 65.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Suncor Energy alerts:

SU has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Suncor Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Suncor Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Raymond James set a $48.00 target price on Suncor Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price on shares of Suncor Energy in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Suncor Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.14.

Shares of Suncor Energy stock traded up $0.08 on Tuesday, hitting $29.86. The stock had a trading volume of 86,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,495,584. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $32.02 and a 200 day moving average of $30.89. Suncor Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.28 and a twelve month high of $34.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.01, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.10.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 3rd. This is a boost from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.69%. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.43%.

About Suncor Energy

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas in Canada and internationally; transports and refines crude oil; markets petroleum and petrochemical products primarily in Canada.

See Also: Why do companies issue monthly dividends?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU).

Receive News & Ratings for Suncor Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suncor Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.