Victory Capital Management Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 208,657 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,060 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.22% of Camden Property Trust worth $23,459,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Camden Property Trust by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 23,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,483,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 654 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 1.3% in the third quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 10,895 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,209,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 7.7% in the third quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,279 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in Camden Property Trust by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 920 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on CPT shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Camden Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Evercore ISI began coverage on Camden Property Trust in a research note on Friday, January 31st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $117.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $122.00 price objective (up from $117.00) on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Zelman & Associates reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Camden Property Trust currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.33.

CPT stock traded down $0.88 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $118.01. 173,325 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 548,823. The company has a current ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Camden Property Trust has a 12-month low of $96.05 and a 12-month high of $118.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $110.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $109.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.37.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.57. Camden Property Trust had a return on equity of 5.95% and a net margin of 21.35%. The company had revenue of $263.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $262.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.23 EPS. Camden Property Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Camden Property Trust will post 5.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.49%.

In related news, Vice Chairman D Keith Oden sold 29,637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.76, for a total transaction of $3,134,409.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 201,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,333,801.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Richard J. Campo sold 30,211 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.76, for a total value of $3,195,115.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 184,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,460,897.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 85,354 shares of company stock valued at $9,151,583 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Camden Property Trust Company Profile

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 161 properties containing 55,160 apartment homes across the United States.

