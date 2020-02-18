Victory Capital Management Inc. Buys 25,497 Shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) by 44.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 82,580 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 25,497 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.13% of Martin Marietta Materials worth $21,785,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MLM. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the first quarter valued at about $62,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 18.5% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,779 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,387,000 after purchasing an additional 4,176 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 5.1% during the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 1,642 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 3,528.6% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 508 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 494 shares during the period. Finally, Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI lifted its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 9.7% in the third quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 1,188 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. 97.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Martin Marietta Materials alerts:

In related news, Director John J. Koraleski acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $260.23 per share, with a total value of $260,230.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $845,747.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MLM shares. Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $292.00 to $288.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. ValuEngine cut shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $288.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $279.00.

Shares of NYSE:MLM traded down $1.23 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $262.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 511,537. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.47 billion, a PE ratio of 26.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.12. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a twelve month low of $186.95 and a twelve month high of $281.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $269.51 and a 200 day moving average of $264.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The construction company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.18 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 11.81% and a net margin of 12.91%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.50 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 11.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Martin Marietta Materials Profile

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

Read More: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MLM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM).

Receive News & Ratings for Martin Marietta Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Martin Marietta Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.