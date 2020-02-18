Victory Capital Management Inc. Acquires 8,657 Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 195,702 shares of the game software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,657 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Electronic Arts worth $21,120,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EA. First National Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Electronic Arts during the fourth quarter worth $3,810,000. S. R. Schill & Associates raised its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 30.5% in the 4th quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates now owns 3,444 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 804 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Electronic Arts in the 4th quarter valued at $2,384,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 402,361 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $43,258,000 after acquiring an additional 38,971 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 72.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,530 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares during the period. 90.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ EA traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $109.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 453,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,532,802. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 1-year low of $86.24 and a 1-year high of $114.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $109.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a current ratio of 2.84. The firm has a market cap of $31.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.04.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The game software company reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.26. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 52.52% and a return on equity of 18.86%. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on EA shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Electronic Arts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Friday, January 31st. Piper Jaffray Companies decreased their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $112.00 to $106.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $122.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Electronic Arts has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.21.

In other Electronic Arts news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.92, for a total value of $2,018,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,018,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joel Linzner sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.94, for a total transaction of $221,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,737,888.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 99,873 shares of company stock worth $10,654,192 over the last ninety days. 2.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, Mass Effect, Need for Speed, The Sims, and Plants v.

