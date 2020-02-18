ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ViacomCBS Inc. is a media and entertainment company which creates premium content and experiences for audiences. The company’s consumer brands portfolio includes CBS, Showtime Networks, Paramount Pictures, Nickelodeon, MTV, Comedy Central, BET, CBS All Access, Pluto TV and Simon & Schuster. It operates primarily in the U.S., Europe, Latin America and Asia. ViacomCBS Inc., formerly known as CBS Corporation, is based in New York, United States. “

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Argus started coverage on ViacomCBS in a research note on Friday, December 13th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI started coverage on ViacomCBS in a research note on Monday, December 9th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on ViacomCBS in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group downgraded ViacomCBS from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Imperial Capital reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $59.00 target price on shares of ViacomCBS in a research note on Monday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. ViacomCBS currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.83.

Shares of VIAC stock traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $35.30. 2,694,992 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,226,000. The firm has a market cap of $13.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.75. ViacomCBS has a 1 year low of $32.60 and a 1 year high of $53.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.52.

About ViacomCBS

ViacomCBS Inc operates as a mass media company worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; produces, acquires, and/or distributes programming, including series, specials, news, and public affairs; operates online content networks for information and entertainment; produces theatrical films; and digital streaming services.

