Veoneer (NYSE:VNE) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Veoneer (NYSE:VNE) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Veoneer, Inc. manufactures automotive safety products. The Company offers radar systems, brakes, driver monitoring equipment, restraint controls and driver assist software. Veoneer, Inc. is based in Stockholm, Sweden. “

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on VNE. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Veoneer in a research report on Sunday, February 9th. Barclays upped their price target on Veoneer from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upgraded Veoneer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

Shares of VNE stock traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $14.53. The company had a trading volume of 226,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 609,148. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.21 and a 200-day moving average of $15.59. The company has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.89 and a beta of 3.05. Veoneer has a 12-month low of $12.98 and a 12-month high of $31.37.

Veoneer (NYSE:VNE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.11) by $0.24. The business had revenue of $456.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $459.61 million. Veoneer had a negative return on equity of 26.12% and a negative net margin of 26.25%. On average, analysts forecast that Veoneer will post -3.98 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in Veoneer by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,292,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,802,000 after acquiring an additional 79,298 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS grew its position in Veoneer by 29.2% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 1,082,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,903,000 after acquiring an additional 244,525 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Veoneer by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 353,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,518,000 after acquiring an additional 32,097 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Veoneer by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 240,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,752,000 after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its position in Veoneer by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 202,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,165,000 after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 27.23% of the company’s stock.

About Veoneer

Veoneer, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automotive safety electronic products in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates in two segments, Electronics and Brake Systems. The company provides automotive radars, night driving assist systems, positioning systems, advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS), night vision systems, brake control systems, electronic control units, active safety sensors, and controllers; mono-and stereo-vision cameras; and passive safety electronics, such as airbag control units and crash sensors.

