VEON (NASDAQ:VEON) Shares Gap Down to $2.44

VEON Ltd (NASDAQ:VEON)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.24, but opened at $2.44. VEON shares last traded at $2.37, with a volume of 831,352 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of VEON from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of VEON from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of VEON from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $2.90 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.21.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 27th will be given a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 26th. VEON’s dividend payout ratio is presently -95.65%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prosperity Capital Management Ltd grew its position in shares of VEON by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Prosperity Capital Management Ltd now owns 52,389,337 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $132,545,000 after purchasing an additional 4,223,461 shares during the last quarter. Exor Investments UK LLP grew its position in shares of VEON by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Exor Investments UK LLP now owns 40,405,931 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $102,227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,670,991 shares during the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. grew its position in shares of VEON by 36.5% in the fourth quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 24,962,500 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $63,155,000 after purchasing an additional 6,672,469 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of VEON by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 8,265,039 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $20,911,000 after purchasing an additional 720,572 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of VEON by 3,503.9% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,401,097 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $18,725,000 after buying an additional 7,195,735 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.43% of the company’s stock.

VEON Company Profile (NASDAQ:VEON)

VEON Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides mobile and fixed-line telecommunications services. It offers voice and data telecommunication services through a range of mobile and fixed-line technologies. The company provides value added services, including short messages, multimedia messages, caller number identification, call waiting, data transmission, mobile internet, downloadable content, mobile finance services, machine-to-machine, and other services; national and international roaming services; wireless Internet access and mobile financial services; and mobile bundles and call completion services.

