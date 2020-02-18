VEON (NASDAQ:VEON) Shares Gap Down to $2.44

VEON Ltd (NASDAQ:VEON)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.24, but opened at $2.44. VEON shares last traded at $2.37, with a volume of 831,352 shares trading hands.
A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of VEON from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of VEON from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of VEON from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $2.90 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.21.
The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.41.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prosperity Capital Management Ltd grew its position in shares of VEON by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Prosperity Capital Management Ltd now owns 52,389,337 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $132,545,000 after purchasing an additional 4,223,461 shares during the last quarter. Exor Investments UK LLP grew its position in shares of VEON by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Exor Investments UK LLP now owns 40,405,931 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $102,227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,670,991 shares during the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. grew its position in shares of VEON by 36.5% in the fourth quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 24,962,500 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $63,155,000 after purchasing an additional 6,672,469 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of VEON by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 8,265,039 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $20,911,000 after purchasing an additional 720,572 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of VEON by 3,503.9% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,401,097 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $18,725,000 after buying an additional 7,195,735 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.43% of the company’s stock.
VEON Company Profile (NASDAQ:VEON)
VEON Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides mobile and fixed-line telecommunications services. It offers voice and data telecommunication services through a range of mobile and fixed-line technologies. The company provides value added services, including short messages, multimedia messages, caller number identification, call waiting, data transmission, mobile internet, downloadable content, mobile finance services, machine-to-machine, and other services; national and international roaming services; wireless Internet access and mobile financial services; and mobile bundles and call completion services.
