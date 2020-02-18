Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Bought by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 9.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,359 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,235 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $6,113,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Clarius Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 52.9% in the 3rd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 21,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,237,000 after acquiring an additional 7,413 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 9,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,504,000 after acquiring an additional 1,777 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,907,000. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 18,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,848,000 after acquiring an additional 862 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 98,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,809,000 after acquiring an additional 3,552 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VTI traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $171.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 131,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,124,656. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $139.62 and a 12-month high of $171.93. The company’s 50 day moving average is $166.95 and its 200 day moving average is $157.12.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

