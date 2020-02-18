Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Stock Holdings Increased by Waldron Private Wealth LLC

Waldron Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 25.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 59,913 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,136 shares during the quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $5,559,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp bought a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $343,000. Wade G W & Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 112,055 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,398,000 after acquiring an additional 14,293 shares during the period. TI Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $957,000. HCR Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 26.5% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 172,253 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $16,379,000 after acquiring an additional 36,074 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VNQ traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $99.42. 3,066,421 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,648,771. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $82.82 and a fifty-two week high of $99.58. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.80.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

