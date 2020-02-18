Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT) Shares Purchased by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT) by 525.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 813 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 683 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF were worth $54,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VGIT. Choate Investment Advisors grew its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 2,470,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,779,000 after purchasing an additional 240,276 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,923,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,941,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 1,038,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,430,000 after purchasing an additional 15,460 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,536,000. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp grew its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF by 3.7% in the third quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 825,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,062,000 after purchasing an additional 29,733 shares during the period.

VGIT traded up $0.13 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $67.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 407,942. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $63.19 and a twelve month high of $67.43. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.52.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th were issued a $0.116 dividend. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd.

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

