Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT) Shares Bought by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 829,501 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,663 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $75,759,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VCIT. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Financial Advisory Service Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000.

VCIT stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $93.13. The company had a trading volume of 36,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,647,052. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $84.68 and a 1-year high of $93.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $92.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $91.44.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 4th were given a $0.233 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd.

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

