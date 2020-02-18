Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Shares Acquired by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 7.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 683,313 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,532 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $64,033,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 12.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 83,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,174,000 after purchasing an additional 9,004 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 13.2% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 32,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,852,000 after purchasing an additional 3,750 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 62.0% during the third quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Finally, Coastline Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 6.6% in the third quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 6,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA VYM traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $93.83. The stock had a trading volume of 20,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,268,886. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.29. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1 year low of $82.45 and a 1 year high of $94.86.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VYM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.