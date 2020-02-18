Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR) Reaches New 52-Week High at $203.19

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $203.19 and last traded at $203.19, with a volume of 7543 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $202.09.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $194.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $184.48.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VCR. BSW Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $427,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,453,000 after acquiring an additional 812 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 79,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,685,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152 shares during the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 118.3% during the 4th quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 11,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,102,000 after buying an additional 6,012 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 482.5% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $728,000 after buying an additional 3,146 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

