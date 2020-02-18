VanEck Vectors Investment Grade Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR) Shares Sold by SNS Financial Group LLC

SNS Financial Group LLC lowered its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Investment Grade Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,870 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,939 shares during the period. SNS Financial Group LLC’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Investment Grade Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $959,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Investment Grade Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,107,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Investment Grade Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $484,000. Family Firm Inc. boosted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Investment Grade Floating Rate Bond ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 245,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,209,000 after purchasing an additional 3,649 shares during the period. Bell Rock Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Investment Grade Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $131,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management boosted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Investment Grade Floating Rate Bond ETF by 51.0% during the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 16,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 5,704 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FLTR traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $25.42. 7,158 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 106,093. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.28. VanEck Vectors Investment Grade Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $25.02 and a 1 year high of $25.43.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 4th were given a dividend of $0.0525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%.

