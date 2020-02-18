v.systems (VSYS) Achieves Market Cap of $95.20 Million

v.systems (CURRENCY:VSYS) traded up 16.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 17th. During the last week, v.systems has traded up 8.8% against the U.S. dollar. One v.systems coin can now be bought for about $0.0494 or 0.00000508 BTC on popular exchanges. v.systems has a market cap of $95.20 million and approximately $7.12 million worth of v.systems was traded on exchanges in the last day.

v.systems Profile

VSYS is a SPoS coin that uses the SPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 11th, 2019. v.systems’ total supply is 3,840,334,295 coins and its circulating supply is 1,925,475,831 coins. v.systems’ official Twitter account is @VSYSCoin. The official message board for v.systems is medium.com/vsystems. The official website for v.systems is www.v.systems.

