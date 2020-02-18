US Bancorp DE Reduces Stock Position in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI)

US Bancorp DE lessened its stake in shares of MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) by 21.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,781 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 2,393 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in MKS Instruments were worth $966,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MKS Instruments by 144.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 734 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MKS Instruments during the 4th quarter valued at about $220,000. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MKS Instruments during the 4th quarter valued at about $224,000. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its holdings in shares of MKS Instruments by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 37,285 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $4,102,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its holdings in shares of MKS Instruments by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 10,110 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. 97.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other MKS Instruments news, Director Elizabeth Mora sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.92, for a total transaction of $42,768.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,691,260.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MKSI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on shares of MKS Instruments from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of MKS Instruments to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of MKS Instruments from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of MKS Instruments from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $134.00 price target on shares of MKS Instruments in a report on Sunday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.44.

Shares of NASDAQ:MKSI traded down $3.98 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $114.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 507,433. The company has a 50-day moving average of $112.04 and a 200-day moving average of $100.04. MKS Instruments, Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.47 and a 12 month high of $122.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 4.51 and a quick ratio of 3.06. The firm has a market cap of $6.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.90 and a beta of 1.47.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.13. MKS Instruments had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 12.67%. The firm had revenue of $500.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $474.92 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.54 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that MKS Instruments, Inc. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 24th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 21st. MKS Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.70%.

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, subsystems, and process control solutions that measure, monitor, deliver, analyze, power, and control critical parameters of manufacturing processes worldwide. It operates through two segments, Vacuum and Analysis, and Light and Motion. The Vacuum and Analysis segment offers analytical and control solutions, including gas analyzers, automation control products, I/O modules, automation software, and precision machined components and electromechanical assemblies; direct and indirect pressure measurement and integrated process solutions; and materials delivery solutions comprising flow and valve technologies, as well as integrated pressure measurement and control subsystems to provide customers with control capabilities that are optimized for a given application.

