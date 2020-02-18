US Bancorp DE Purchases New Stake in Baker Hughes A GE Co (NYSE:BHGE)

US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in Baker Hughes A GE Co (NYSE:BHGE) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 36,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $941,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Baker Hughes A GE in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Baker Hughes A GE by 50.1% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Baker Hughes A GE in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Baker Hughes A GE in the fourth quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Baker Hughes A GE by 68.7% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,346 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Baker Hughes A GE alerts:

NYSE:BHGE traded down $0.10 on Tuesday, hitting $21.98. 2,657,661 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,484,392. The stock has a market cap of $22.81 billion, a PE ratio of 33.30, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.43 and a 200-day moving average of $23.14. Baker Hughes A GE Co has a fifty-two week low of $20.09 and a fifty-two week high of $31.26.

Baker Hughes, a GE company provides integrated oilfield products, services, and digital solutions worldwide. Its Oilfield Services segment offers drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, completions tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, artificial lift systems, pressure pumping systems, and oilfield and industrial chemicals for integrated oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

See Also: How to identify percentage decliners

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BHGE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Baker Hughes A GE Co (NYSE:BHGE).

Receive News & Ratings for Baker Hughes A GE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baker Hughes A GE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.