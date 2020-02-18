US Bancorp DE Has $1.07 Million Position in New Oriental Education & Tech Grp (NYSE:EDU)

US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp (NYSE:EDU) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,855 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in New Oriental Education & Tech Grp were worth $1,073,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in New Oriental Education & Tech Grp by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,823,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $852,207,000 after purchasing an additional 114,755 shares during the period. Genesis Investment Management LLP bought a new stake in New Oriental Education & Tech Grp in the 3rd quarter valued at $453,323,000. Man Group plc boosted its stake in New Oriental Education & Tech Grp by 1,279.0% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 684,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,832,000 after purchasing an additional 635,000 shares during the period. Broad Peak Investment Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in New Oriental Education & Tech Grp by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Broad Peak Investment Holdings Ltd. now owns 675,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,922,000 after purchasing an additional 12,775 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in New Oriental Education & Tech Grp by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 556,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,663,000 after purchasing an additional 58,460 shares during the period. 77.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get New Oriental Education & Tech Grp alerts:

Shares of NYSE:EDU traded down $1.90 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $139.63. 47,214 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,817,446. The company’s 50 day moving average is $131.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $118.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.34 billion, a PE ratio of 54.94 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. New Oriental Education & Tech Grp has a 52 week low of $73.63 and a 52 week high of $142.38.

New Oriental Education & Tech Grp (NYSE:EDU) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 20th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $785.21 million during the quarter. New Oriental Education & Tech Grp had a return on equity of 16.26% and a net margin of 11.53%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that New Oriental Education & Tech Grp will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on EDU shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Benchmark boosted their price target on New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Macquarie upped their target price on New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. ValuEngine downgraded New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Nomura upped their target price on New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from to and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. New Oriental Education & Tech Grp has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $135.87.

New Oriental Education & Tech Grp Profile

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. It operates through Language Training and Test Preparation Courses, and Others segments. The company offers test preparation courses to students taking language and entrance exams used by educational institutions in the United States, the People's Republic of China, and the Commonwealth countries; and after-school tutoring courses for middle and high school students to achieve better scores on entrance exams for admission into high schools or higher education institutions, as well as for children to teach English.

Featured Story: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EDU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for New Oriental Education & Tech Grp (NYSE:EDU).

Receive News & Ratings for New Oriental Education & Tech Grp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Oriental Education & Tech Grp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.