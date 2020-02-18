US Bancorp DE Decreases Stock Holdings in Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H)

US Bancorp DE trimmed its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) by 27.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,703 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,340 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Hyatt Hotels were worth $1,050,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Hyatt Hotels during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 151.0% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Hyatt Hotels in the third quarter valued at $210,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 90.3% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 1,333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New England Research & Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Hyatt Hotels during the 3rd quarter valued at $249,000. 38.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hyatt Hotels alerts:

In related news, insider Texas 8-26-22 Trust 2 sold 62,854 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.55, for a total value of $5,000,035.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 912,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,574,737.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Peter Fulton sold 11,561 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.35, for a total transaction of $928,926.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 774,415 shares of company stock valued at $65,918,962 in the last ninety days. 24.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of H traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $88.08. 3,891 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 700,087. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $87.17 and its 200 day moving average is $79.25. The stock has a market cap of $9.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.35 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.41. Hyatt Hotels Co. has a 1-year low of $69.03 and a 1-year high of $91.13.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 25th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. This is a positive change from Hyatt Hotels’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Hyatt Hotels’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.38%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Wolfe Research set a $90.00 target price on shares of Hyatt Hotels and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Hyatt Hotels in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Hyatt Hotels presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.47.

Hyatt Hotels Company Profile

Hyatt Hotels Corporation, a hospitality company, develops, owns, operates, manages, franchises, licenses, or provides services to hotels, resorts, residential, and other properties. It operates through four segments: Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, and EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising.

Read More: Correction

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding H? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H).

Receive News & Ratings for Hyatt Hotels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hyatt Hotels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.