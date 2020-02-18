US Bancorp DE Cuts Stake in Liberty Broadband Corp Series C (NASDAQ:LBRDK)

US Bancorp DE reduced its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C (NASDAQ:LBRDK) by 26.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,210 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,248 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Liberty Broadband Corp Series C were worth $1,158,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Liberty Broadband Corp Series C by 5.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Liberty Broadband Corp Series C by 2.6% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,081,000 after buying an additional 1,123 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in Liberty Broadband Corp Series C by 28.0% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in Liberty Broadband Corp Series C by 4.4% in the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 11,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after buying an additional 484 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in Liberty Broadband Corp Series C by 16.5% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 5,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $604,000 after buying an additional 819 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Liberty Broadband Corp Series C alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on LBRDK shares. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C from $134.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $142.50.

Shares of LBRDK traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $137.37. 7,053 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 531,786. The firm has a market cap of $24.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 624.39 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $130.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $116.09. Liberty Broadband Corp Series C has a 12-month low of $87.38 and a 12-month high of $137.50. The company has a quick ratio of 4.29, a current ratio of 4.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

About Liberty Broadband Corp Series C

Liberty Broadband Corporation, a cable operator, provides video, Internet, and voice services to residential, and small and medium business customers in the United States. The company operates through Skyhook and Charter segments. The Skyhook segment offers Precision Location Solution, a location determination service for mobile device makers, wireless carriers, and asset tracking platforms to understand the precise geographic location and movement of mobile devices, as well as for enhancing the location determination capabilities of a hybrid location system.

Further Reading: What is a resistance level?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LBRDK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Liberty Broadband Corp Series C (NASDAQ:LBRDK).

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Broadband Corp Series C Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Broadband Corp Series C and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.